Squirrel Hill Tunnel Lighting Maintenance Work Starts Sunday Night in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel (I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday through Thursday nights, August 22-26.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel as needed from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. PennDOT crews will conduct lighting electrical work. Restrictions will not begin in the outbound direction until two hours after any Pirate game.

