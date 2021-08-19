I-76 East, West to Close Next Week at Night for Overhead Viaduct Construction in Center City Philadelphia

08/19/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound and westbound Interstate 76 will be closed at 30th Street several nights next week for overhead viaduct construction in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations and times are:

Monday, August 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be closed between 30th Street and South Street, and westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane at 30th Street. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the off-ramp at 30th Street, turn left on Chestnut Street, then right on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street; and

Tuesday, August 24, through Friday, August 27, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the westbound off-ramp at 30th Street or westbound I-76 will be closed alternately between 30th Street and Interstate 676.

When westbound I-76 is closed, motorists will exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street. When the westbound off-ramp to 30th Street is closed, westbound I-76 also will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and I-676. Off-ramp traffic will be detoured east on I-676, exit at 23rd Street, turn left on 22nd Street to the ramp to I-676 west, then take the ramp to I-76 east and the exit at 30th Street.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All operations are weather dependent.

Repairs to the overhead viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com

