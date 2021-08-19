Route 51 Rochester-Beaver Bridge Inspection Next Week in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Rochester-Beaver Bridge (Route 51) in Bridgewater and Rochester boroughs, Beaver County, will occur Monday through Friday, August 23-27 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the bridge 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day as crews conduct routine inspection activities. Crews from TranSystems will conduct the inspection.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

