Lane Restrictions Monday on Route 15 SB in Monroe Township, Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 southbound are advised of a lane restriction next week between Route 1020 (Grangers Road also known as Grangers Hollow) and the Routes 11/15 split in Monroe Township, Snyder County for maintenance work.

On Monday, August 23, between the hours of 6:00 AM and 3:00 PM, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform road maintenance and repair on the roadway. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive through the work zone with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

