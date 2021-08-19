Submit Release
Grays Ferry Avenue Bridge Daytime Lane Closures This Weekend, Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Grays Ferry Avenue Bridge over the Schuylkill River between 34th and 47th streets in Southwest Philadelphia will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Saturday, August 21, and Sunday, August 22, from 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM for installation of fencing, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced today.

In addition, the westbound side of the bridge will be reduced to one lane on Monday, August 23, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM for construction in the median.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. 

 

The work is part of the $14 million project to rehabilitate the bridge and complete a number of improvements to Grays Ferry Avenue on both sides of the bridge. Major construction on the project was substantially completed earlier this year.

Buckley and Company Inc., of Philadelphia, is the General Contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

 

 

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

