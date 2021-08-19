Submit Release
Route 3002 Clark Road Bridge Replacement Begins Monday in Little Beaver Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge replacement work on Clark Road (Route 3002) in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County, will begin Monday, August 23 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. Monday, Clark Road will close to through traffic just south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike underpass, as crews begin replacement work of the bridge over Honey Creek.  The road will remain closed to through traffic continuously through early November. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

South of the Bridge

North of the Bridge

The prime contractor on this $599,777 project is Mosites Construction.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

