Route 3002 Clark Road Bridge Replacement Begins Monday in Little Beaver Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge replacement work on Clark Road (Route 3002) in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County, will begin Monday, August 23 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. Monday, Clark Road will close to through traffic just south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike underpass, as crews begin replacement work of the bridge over Honey Creek. The road will remain closed to through traffic continuously through early November. Traffic will be detoured.

The prime contractor on this $599,777 project is Mosites Construction.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

