Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,260 in the last 365 days.

Route 4045 Hitzel Hill Road Closure Starts Monday in Bell Acres

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing the closure of a portion of Hitzel Hill Road (Route 4045) in Bell Acres Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 23 weather permitting.

Shoulder reconstruction work will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday necessitating the full closure of a portion of Hitzel Hill Road continuously through Friday, September 3. Traffic will be detoured via Big Sewickley Creek Road and Camp Meeting Road Extension.

PennDOT maintenance crews will conduct the shoulder reconstruction work.  Please use caution when traveling in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 4045 Hitzel Hill Road Closure Starts Monday in Bell Acres

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.