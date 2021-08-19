Route 4045 Hitzel Hill Road Closure Starts Monday in Bell Acres

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing the closure of a portion of Hitzel Hill Road (Route 4045) in Bell Acres Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 23 weather permitting.

Shoulder reconstruction work will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Monday necessitating the full closure of a portion of Hitzel Hill Road continuously through Friday, September 3. Traffic will be detoured via Big Sewickley Creek Road and Camp Meeting Road Extension.

PennDOT maintenance crews will conduct the shoulder reconstruction work. Please use caution when traveling in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #