Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 23

​Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 23, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity I80 Various Various Mowing County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement SR 68 SR 68 SH Sligo & Rimersburg Borough Skin Patching SR 3002 Monterey Road Madison Twp. Seal Coat SR 1013 Sawmill Road Farmington Twp. General Drainage Work SR 68 SR 68 SH Knox Twp. Ditch Cleaning SR 322 SR 322 SH Paint Twp. Side Dozing SR 4035 Marble Strobelton Road Washington Twp. Side Dozing SR 28 SR 28 SH Redbank Twp. Side Dozing SR 861 SR 861 SH Madison Twp. Side Dozing SR 4017 Red Brush Road Washington Twp. Stream Bed Paving SR 68 SR 68 SH Piney Twp. Edge Paving/ Manual Patching SR 2003 S. Reidsburg Road & Olean Trail Porter Twp. Edge Paving/ Manual Patching/ Base Repair SR 2004 Brinkerton Road Porter Twp. Edge Paving/ Manual Patching/ Base Repair

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.