Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 23

​Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 23, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
I80 Various Various Mowing
County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement
SR 68 SR 68 SH Sligo & Rimersburg Borough Skin Patching
SR 3002 Monterey Road Madison Twp. Seal Coat
SR 1013 Sawmill Road Farmington Twp. General Drainage Work
SR 68 SR 68 SH Knox Twp. Ditch Cleaning
SR 322 SR 322 SH Paint Twp. Side Dozing
SR 4035 Marble Strobelton Road Washington Twp. Side Dozing
SR 28 SR 28 SH Redbank Twp. Side Dozing
SR 861 SR 861 SH Madison Twp. Side Dozing
SR 4017 Red Brush Road Washington Twp. Stream Bed Paving
SR 68 SR 68 SH Piney Twp. Edge Paving/ Manual Patching
SR 2003 S. Reidsburg Road & Olean Trail Porter Twp. Edge Paving/ Manual Patching/ Base Repair
SR 2004 Brinkerton Road Porter Twp. Edge Paving/ Manual Patching/ Base Repair

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.

