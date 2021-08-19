Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of August 23
Maintenance Schedule for the week of August 23, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|I80
|Various
|Various
|Mowing
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|SR 68
|SR 68 SH
|Sligo & Rimersburg Borough
|Skin Patching
|SR 3002
|Monterey Road
|Madison Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 1013
|Sawmill Road
|Farmington Twp.
|General Drainage Work
|SR 68
|SR 68 SH
|Knox Twp.
|Ditch Cleaning
|SR 322
|SR 322 SH
|Paint Twp.
|Side Dozing
|SR 4035
|Marble Strobelton Road
|Washington Twp.
|Side Dozing
|SR 28
|SR 28 SH
|Redbank Twp.
|Side Dozing
|SR 861
|SR 861 SH
|Madison Twp.
|Side Dozing
|SR 4017
|Red Brush Road
|Washington Twp.
|Stream Bed Paving
|SR 68
|SR 68 SH
|Piney Twp.
|Edge Paving/ Manual Patching
|SR 2003
|S. Reidsburg Road & Olean Trail
|Porter Twp.
|Edge Paving/ Manual Patching/ Base Repair
|SR 2004
|Brinkerton Road
|Porter Twp.
|Edge Paving/ Manual Patching/ Base Repair
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.