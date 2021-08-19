Ziyen Energy Tokenized Fund acquires Solar Energy lease in Colorado for Green Bitcoin Mining
Ziyen Energy has acquired a 35-year Surface Use Lease for Renewable Energy production and Green Bitcoin MiningSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziyen Energy has acquired a 35-year Surface Use Lease for Renewable Energy production and Green Bitcoin Mining located in Mount Blanc Valley Ranches, Alamosa County, Colorado.
The U.S. is now the second-biggest bitcoin mining destination on the planet, accounting for nearly 17% of all the world’s bitcoin miners, which is an increase of 151% in the last year. However, there is a major environmental concern, as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies require large amounts of energy to operate, due to the computations needed for bitcoin mining. Currently, estimates, the Bitcoin network uses as much energy in one year as the country of Argentina.
Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Energy CEO, stated
“Ziyen Energy Tokenized Fund has made another strategic acquisition, by acquiring a 35 year green bitcoin mining lease in Colorado. When electricity is the highest variable cost, miners and mining pools seek to establish their operations where electricity is the least expensive. Up until now the majority of Bitcoin Mining was in China and was powered by cheap coal powered electricity. Ziyen Energy Tokenized Fund will continue to acquire interests in various energy assets including Wind and Solar, and the opportunity to provide a second revenue stream through Bitcoin Mining from operations in addition to energy production provides the company with an exciting opportunity.”
David Rogers, CTO, added
“El Salvador has become the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, a move that could potentially start a trend across Latin American countries with the leaders in Argentina, Brazil, Panama, and Paraguay also endorsing the move on social media. The acceptance of digital currencies as a payment or as an investment opportunity is becoming more common around the world. Out of the top 100 banks by assets under management, 55 have invested in cryptocurrency or blockchain-related companies. Either directly, or through subsidiaries, according to Block Data, with the most active investors based on the number of investments in blockchain companies are Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase and BNP Paribas.
However, bitcoin and cryptocurrency miners are searching for ways to remove the carbon emissions from the electricity required as the power source and thus we believe we can capitalize on the opportunity back here in the States, starting with Colorado before moving onto our Wind Energy lease in Wyoming.”
For more information about Ziyen Energy please visit www.ziyen.com
About Ziyen Energy:
Ziyen Energy is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy Tokenized Fund currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Indiana, Wyoming and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.
About Energy Tokens:
Energy Tokens was established in 2019 by Ziyen Energy in collaboration with leading blockchain, data analysis, tokenization, regulatory and trading specialists to develop the Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform. The Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform provides a means for tokenizing ownership interests in energy producing assets using permission-based blockchain technology.
Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.
