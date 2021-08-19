Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,261 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General Prevails Again in St. Louis County Case, Obtains Preliminary Injunction Against Mask Mandate

Missouri Attorney General Prevails Again in St. Louis County Case, Obtains Preliminary Injunction Against Mask Mandate

Aug 19, 2021, 12:17 PM by AG Schmitt

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won another favorable ruling in his lawsuit against St. Louis County. Earlier today, the circuit court entered a preliminary injunction against the County, preventing them from enforcing the mask mandate in St. Louis County.

“The people prevailed yet again against County Executive Page and his health department for attempting to impose their will illegally on the people of St. Louis County,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Today, the Court issued a preliminary injunction preventing the County from enforcing their mask mandate. I will not stop in my fight against government overreach.”   The circuit court previously issued a temporary restraining order against St. Louis County for continuing to implement a mask mandate despite the County Council voting the measure down by a supermajority vote.   Today the court issued a preliminary injunction, enjoining the County defendants from enforcing the July 26th mask mandate, and further that, “The court hereby orders Defendant Page, Defendant Kahn and Defendant St. Louis County Department of Public Health to include on any and all media, social media, websites, news, and all other relevant signage where the July 26, 2021 Face Covering Order is located a copy of this court’s preliminary injunction order.”   The preliminary injunction can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2021-08-19-stl-pi.pdf?sfvrsn=de2db848_2  

###

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General Prevails Again in St. Louis County Case, Obtains Preliminary Injunction Against Mask Mandate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.