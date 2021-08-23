WrightIMC Selected For The Moz Recommended List for 2021
Since 2005, the Moz Recommended List has served as a trusted resource for businesses looking to hire experienced marketing professionals.
It's an honor to be recommended by a respected organization such as Moz. The fact that they recognize WrightIMC as a trusted resource validates that we are doing great work.”DALLAS, TX, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WrightIMC is once again proud to be included in The Moz Recommended List for 2021. This exclusive list of nearly 70 companies represents companies and agencies that do great work, but also those that contribute to the SEO community and have a commitment to Moz's TAGFEE values to be Transparent, Accountable, Generous, Fun, Empathetic, and Exceptional.
— Tony Wright
This is not the first year WrightIMC has been on Moz's distinguished list of agencies. Being included multiple times is a sign that great work is being done, and clients see the benefits of the great work WrightIMC does. "Featured partners are committed to delivering excellence for their clients and must maintain that high standard to be featured year over year," according to Moz.
"It's an honor to be recommended by a respected organization such as Moz," said Tony Wright, Founder/CEO of WrightIMC. “We've been Moz customers since virtually the beginning, and it's an integral part of our tool stack. The fact that they recognize WrightIMC as a trusted resource validates that we are doing great work. And our work wouldn't be as good as it is without Moz."
About WrightIMC
Based in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, WrightIMC is an award-winning full-service interactive marketing consultancy with a deep foundation in search engine optimization and search engine marketing. The firm specializes in search engine optimization, pay-per-click management, online and offline brand reputation management, social media marketing, and Website design and development. Founded in 2007, the firm has helped hundreds of companies of all sizes make more money online.
About Moz
Moz is one of the most trusted authorities in online search with powerful SEO and Local Search platforms to help marketers improve the position of their brands, business locations, and competitive rank in search results. Moz’s platforms are powered by quality data, both robust and fresh enough that can serve as the foundation upon which crucial business decisions are made. For both large enterprises looking to gain an edge in the increasingly complex and ever-changing world of search or an agency seeking an SEO platform to accelerate client growth, Moz expects to have a solution. Check it out at www.moz.com.
Tony Wright
WrightIMC
+1 972-215-7167
email us here