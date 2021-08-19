Village of Orfordville receives $250,000 state grant to support redevelopment of vacant downtown site

WEDC investment to help fund construction of mixed-use building

ORFORDVILLE, WI. AUG. 19, 2021 – The Village of Orfordville is receiving a $250,000 state grant to help redevelop a vacant lot located downtown.

The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will support construction of a three-story, mixed-use building that will hold commercial space and apartments.

“One of the top priorities of WEDC is to promote substantive local development by helping communities enhance their business districts and establish firm foundations for ongoing economic growth,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “This project will not only bring needed housing to the area but will also bring more business downtown, which will benefit the entire community.”

Project plans include construction of 11 apartments and a 1,300-square-foot storefront on the building’s first level, with completion expected in March 2022. Residential units will include two one-bedroom apartments, seven two-bedroom apartments and two three-bedroom apartments.

The property owner is working with The Design Alliance Architects Inc. on design plans. The new building will include energy-efficient infrastructure and windows.

The property owner owns other properties located within downtown, including residential properties currently at 100% capacity. This development will meet an increased need for residential rental space in the area and will result in a downtown investment of over $1 million.

“I am very pleased that the Village of Orfordville has received a Community Development Investment Grant,” said state Rep. Mark Spreitzer. “The village and its economic development committee have done extraordinary work revitalizing the downtown area, and this grant funding will support that important work and fill a critical gap in the downtown streetscape. I am grateful that this grant funding will come to our community, and I will continue to support community-focused investments across the 45th Assembly District.”

WEDC’s Community Development Investment Grant Program supports community development and redevelopment efforts, primarily in downtown areas. The matching grants are awarded based on the ability of applicants to demonstrate the economic impact of the proposed project, including public and private partnership development, financial need and use of sustainable downtown development practices.

“It’s great to see the village and Governor Evers’ administration working together to promote and encourage investment in Orfordville,” state Sen. Janis Ringhand said. “I am confident that the apartment building and retail space will be a building block for additional economic development in Orfordville.”

From the program’s inception in 2013 to Sept. 30, 2020, WEDC has awarded nearly $26.7 million in CDI Grants to 87 communities for projects expected to generate more than $446 million in capital investments statewide.