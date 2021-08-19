ValueHealth Announces Newest Additions to Growing Leadership Team
Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of moves by ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee, as part of ValueHealth’s continued advancement as an industry leader.
We will continue to bring value to our patients and partners through our strong team of industry recognized ValueHealth leaders.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth®, LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, has announced two new additions to its leadership team: Vincent Zeringue and Brenda Pozek. Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of moves by ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee, as part of ValueHealth’s continued advancement as an industry leader.
— ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee
“The combination of business knowledge and healthcare expertise brought by Mr. Zeringue and Ms. Pozek supports ValueHealth’s innovative foundation and growth,” said Bisbee. “We will continue to bring value to our patients and partners through our strong team of industry recognized ValueHealth leaders.”
Vincent Zeringue joins ValueHealth as General Manager, ValueHealth NovaCore. In his role, Mr. Zeringue will oversee the development of new hyperspecialty NovaCore centers and growth of ValueHealth’s Bariatric ACE program. In addition, he will focus on partnerships with payors and providers to bring value-based bundled contracts with warranties to the marketplace.
Mr. Zeringue brings significant experience to this position with more than 25 years in the healthcare space, focusing on growth strategies for leading med-tech, healthcare service companies, and private equity firms. His extensive accomplishments have positioned him as a nationally recognized expert and business development consultant for surgical services and creating value-based prospective bundle episode offerings. During much of his career, Mr. Zeringue has focused on the highly specialized fields of obesity, bariatric surgery care, spine disease, general surgery care, and the rapidly evolving health insurer marketplace, including accountable care, population health management, and value-based healthcare. He holds years of experience as a successful hospital administrator and a history working with and benefiting Value-Based Stakeholders, including Health System based ACOs and Medicare Advantage Plans.
Brenda Pozek joins ValueHealth as Vice President, Project, and Partner Operations. In her role, Ms. Pozek will be responsible for development of new surgical centers through scalable, best-practice project management and operational processes, and driving business intelligence.
Ms. Pozek comes to ValueHealth with over 18 years of project, program, and operations management experience. Most recently, she led a consulting organization of 115+ associates at Cerner Corporation and was responsible for implementation strategy, project delivery, client relationship management, and ongoing operations. In her previous roles at Cerner, she also led client implementation projects and supported the business development process through professional service pricing strategy and complex implementation planning. In addition, she directed strategy and execution of product documentation and communication, and managed client product feedback tools and processes.
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, it operates in over 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.
Teresa Olsen
ValueHealth, LLC
tolsen@valuehealth.com