Pavement repair requires closing I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 this weekend in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - The eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed for pavement and barrier wall repair.    - Weather permitting, this work is expected to be completed by Labor Day weekend. - A single-lane closure on southbound I-75 from Coolidge Highway to Livernois Road will begin Monday.

August 19, 2021 -- Pavement and barrier wall repair will begin this weekend on the eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps to northbound I-75. Weather permitting, this work will be completed by Labor Day weekend.   

The eastbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will close beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. The westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will close at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22.  Both ramps are scheduled to reopen by sunset on Thursday, Sept. 2, in time for Labor Day weekend travel.

Further north, punch list work will require the right lane of southbound I-75 to be closed from Coolidge Highway to Livernois Road. The single-lane closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, and is expected to be removed by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.  

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75

