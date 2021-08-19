An Ergode subsidiary Vir Ventures Inc. Makes it for the 4th Time to the Annual List of Inc. 5000 2021
For the 4th time in a row, Vir Ventures, an Ergode brand, made it to the Inc. 5000 2021. Vir Ventures got listed for its effort in promoting sellers online.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vir Ventures Inc. a leading e-retail platform is excited to announce that it ranked 1980 on the annual Inc. 5000 list for the 4th time in a row. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s independent small businesses segment.
“We are elated to find our place on Inc. 5000 for the 4th time,” said Rupesh Sanghavi, Founder & CEO of the company. “Under the impact of the pandemic, the global e-commerce industry had to reshuffle its operation strategy to accommodate the changing mindset of the consumers. We tested and applied solid strategies for our 22 niche category DTC sites and the brand sites we acquired during 2020. From our operation to order management to logistics network, we recalibrated a host of parameters to ensure that we continue to serve our millions of customers spread across more than 140 countries.”
Rupesh added, “I take the opportunity to thank our brand partners and the Ergode team who jointly ensured to maintain nearly 99% customer satisfaction score across all major online marketplaces. Besides the excitement of facing stiffer competition this year, we feel honored to be in the league of the industry movers and shakers.”
Since its inception, Vir Ventures has been helping brands build and develop their businesses on popular online marketplaces. With a capacity to process 20,000 orders a day, it connects the marketplace sellers to a consumer base spread beyond the boundaries of the USA. Covering a wide range of categories from furniture to personal care products, the company is helping more than 2,500 brand partners sell their products to global customers.
In parallel, Vir Ventures is in the business of acquiring DTC and marketplace brands. With brands such as Vizari Sports, Red Cup Living, Store Indya, et al already under its wings, the company is helping these brands gain a firm hold within their niche segments. Under the management of Vir Ventures, the brands reach a wider audience and gain better visibility in the e-commerce industry.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
