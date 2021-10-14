Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Wisconsin to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation If He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with lung cancer may be over a $100,00 and the claim does not involve suing the navy as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss.” — Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison or anywhere in Wisconsin to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if before 1982 the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy. Financial compensation for a person like this might be over a hundred thousand dollars and the claim does not involve suing the navy as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to explain. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "We know this has been another crazy year and many Navy Veterans who have lung cancer would prefer to forget 2021. However, if a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Wisconsin-who also had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard would call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 they might discover they qualify for what might turn out to be substantial financial compensation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Wisconsin US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine, Appleton, Oshkosh or anywhere in Wisconsin.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Wisconsin include US Navy Veterans, a worker at one of Wisconsin’s numerous power plants, pulp, or paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, millwrights, boiler technicians, insulators, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Wisconsin.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



