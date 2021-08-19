AI-Camera Leader VDO360 Joins USDLA as a Bronze Sponsor
Innovative AI-camera manufacturer, VDO360, partners with USDLA as a Bronze-level sponsor. VDO360's smart cameras provide natural distance learning support.
During this pandemic, technology has played an important role in classrooms across the United States. Adding VDO360 as a partner allows us to work closely with an industry leader.”EDGEWATER, MARYLAND, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VDO360, an innovative, intelligent camera system manufacturer, announces its Bronze-level sponsor partnership with the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA).
— Reggie Smith, USDLA, Executive Director
As a leading manufacturer of AI-driven cameras used in organizations worldwide, VDO360 is excited to partner with the people who have shaped the distance learning industry for nearly 35 years.
"VDO360 is firmly committed to creating a camera for every application in the marketplace. Our cameras deliver robust solutions for the boardroom to the classroom, to the home office, and personal use," says Pat Cassella, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales for VDO360. "We're thrilled to partner with such a distinguished leader in the Distance and Digital Learning industry. We believe our TridentAI and NavAI cameras make remote learning easier for both teachers and students."
With schools pivoting quickly toward remote instruction over the past 18 months, distance learning has become an explosive growth market. At the beginning of the pandemic, most institutions were scrambling to find anything to bridge the gap between in-person and distance learning. A year and a half later, stop-gap measures are giving way to more reliable, scalable systems.
"During this pandemic, technology has played an important role in classrooms across the United States. Adding VDO360 as a partner allows us to work closely with an industry leader and benefits our members through shared expertise," says Reggie Smith, USDLA's Executive Director.
Based in Washington, DC, the USDLA is the oldest distance learning association in the United States. They'll celebrate their 35th anniversary next year, in Nashville, Tennessee, as part of their annual National Conference on distance learning.
VDO360 is a leading provider of intelligent cameras used for distance learning applications. They designed their family of AI-based auto-framing cameras for applications where presenters need freedom of movement within their meeting environments. The NaturalVision™ algorithm delivers videoconferencing and remote experiences that let technology step aside, and human-to-human interaction happen. These cameras are perfect for teachers, trainers, and anyone needing a dynamic meeting space.
Visit vdo360.com to find out more about their camera solutions and, as always, reach out to Pat Cassella (pat@vdo360.com) for any questions about which cameras are right for your distance learning needs.
ABOUT VDO360
VDO360 designs and manufactures next-generation video collaboration systems with a razor-sharp eye for what people need now and where technology is going. They create world-class solutions that are affordable, easy-to-use, eco-friendly, and work well with the platforms people depend on. For additional information, visit vdo360.com.
Tamiko Willie
VDO360
tamiko@vdo360.com
Quick VDO360 NavAI and TridentAI Demonstration