Concrete Patching Scheduled for This Weekend on Route 283 in Lancaster County

Work is part of pavement preservation project

Harrisburg, PA – Concrete pavement patching is scheduled for this weekend on a section of westbound Route 283 in Lancaster County. This work is included in a pavement preservation project on Route 283 in Elizabethtown Borough and Mount Joy Township. 

Weather permitting, concrete patching will be performed from 7 PM Friday, August 20, to 6 AM Monday, August 23. Lane restrictions will be in place on westbound Route 283 from the Cloverleaf Road exit to just west of the Route 743 interchange. Motorists should expect delays.

This work will be performed during the same hours on the following weekends:

August 27-August 30

September 10-September 13

The contractor will continue working normal hours from 7 PM to 6 AM Sunday through Thursday nights, with the possibility of work during those hours on Friday and Saturday nights. Lane closures will be in place during work hours.

There will also be ramp closures at Route 743. Updated press releases will be issued prior to ramp closures.

This project is expected to be completed by December of 2021.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $2,481,246 project. 

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

