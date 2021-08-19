Submit Release
M-43 pavement project in Ingham County begins Friday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Ingham

HIGHWAY:                                    M-43

CLOSEST CITIES:    Lansing East Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE:             6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $400,000 to perform resurfacing and pavement marking on eastbound M-43 from Homer Street to Coolidge Road in Lansing.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require closing two lanes on eastbound M-43 between Homer Street and Coolidge Road. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide drivers with a smoother, safer driving surface with fresh pavement markings.  

