08-19-2021 Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold in Morgantown

CHARLESTON, W.VA. –– A Powerball ticket worth $100,000,000 was purchased at Cottrell’s Country Store on North Point Marion Road in Morgantown, WV. The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Power Ball, and the Powerplay option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were 35, 36, 51, 55, 61, 66, and the Power Ball was 26. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine ways to win.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase your prize two to 10 times.