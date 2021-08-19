Fraser Care Advocates Offer Mental Health Resources at the Fair
Fraser — Minnesota’s premier provider and expert on autism, mental health, and disability services — is bringing mental health resources to the state fair.
We wanted to come to the Minnesota State Fair to connect people in real-time to information, resources and services. We want people to be able to talk to someone about how they’re feeling.”ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser — Minnesota’s premier provider and expert on autism, mental health, and disability services at every stage of life — is bringing mental health resources to The Great Minnesota Get-Together. Fraser care advocates will be on hand to answer individual’s and families’ mental health questions at the new Fraser Sensory Building, adjacent to the Main Gate off Snelling Ave. and the Home Improvement Building.
— Teresa Haynes, Fraser Care Coordination Supervisor
Fraser began operating the Hope Line during the pandemic, in response to increasing mental health needs in the community. The free service connects people directly with a Fraser care advocate through a phone call. Fraser care advocates help individuals and families locate needed resources and services.
“We wanted to come to the Minnesota State Fair to connect people in real-time to information, resources and services,” says Teresa Haynes, Fraser Care Coordination Supervisor. “Whether they have a mental health diagnosis or they’re just feeling overwhelmed, we want people to be able to talk to someone about how they’re feeling.”
At the fair, Fraser care advocates will offer pre-screenings for parents concerned about their child’s development. The advocates can also help families navigate autism and mental health concerns and determine next steps. A Spanish-speaking care advocate will be available during several days of the fair. Parents can also set up a time to connect with care advocates, following the fair.
“We’re here to answer general questions and offer resources within the community that people might not know about,” says Haynes.
Anyone feeling alone or overwhelmed or struggling with stress, anxiety or depression can call the Fraser Hope Line at 612-446-HOPE (4673) or email fraserhopeline@fraser.org. The phone line is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You don’t need to be a current Fraser client to call.
Fairgoers can visit Fraser at the fair from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Aug. 26 to Sept. 6, in the Fraser Sensory Building on Cosgrove St., between Dan Patch Ave. and Wright Ave, adjacent to the wheelchair rentals and Home Improvement Building.
Fraser is the premier provider of a continuum of evidence-based services that help individuals navigate autism, mental health and diverse needs at every stage of life. The nonprofit provides education, employment, healthcare and housing that helps clients thrive from infancy through adulthood. Visit www.fraser.org to learn more.
