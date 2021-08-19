NY Fitfest
Oceanfront Fitness FestivalLONG BEACH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NY FITFEST, NY’s annual oceanfront fitness festival, invites people of all ages and fitness levels to enjoy an unparalleled experience with a day of wellness, recovery, and community connection in this year’s UNITE IN FITNESS, Something for Every B-O-D-Y themed Fitness Fest on September 25th and 26th-- presented by Polestar, and powered by The U.S. Army.
Set on the pristine shores of Long Beach, this epic 2-day event will unfold outside the luxury, boutique Allegria Hotel (3 blocks from the LI Railroad and 40 minutes from NYC), offering participants an all-inclusive oceanfront health-and-wellness opportunity to join in over 30 fitness classes, glean tips from health and beauty experts, workshops and panel discussions, shop a packed vendor village, enjoy healthy snacks and beverages, receive giveaways, raise money for several non-profits, dance to DJ party music, and a special live performance by Long Islands Jackie Romeo.
“Fitness helps us connect,” NY FITFEST founder Colette Morales explains, “and now, more than ever, we need that.” Co-founder, Ingrid Krumholz Dodd, agrees: It’s time to REPLENISH our souls and experience something UNIQUE and healthy to do with friends or the entire family. Let’s face it, we’ve all had an extremely tough year. It’s time that we gather safely outside, oceanfront and celebrate life in the healthiest of ways!
Ticket Holders will get that and more at New York’s most-anticipated annual fitness event, which will include fitness classes of all designs, led by celebrity trainers, beauty and wellness experts, including Cyclebar Oceanfront Classes, Yoga, Mediation, Barre, Military-style Boot Camps, Aerial Hoop, Zumba, Pole Fitness, Dance, Boxing, Hiit, Weight Loss, Nutrition, U.S. Army Rest and Recovery Lounge and Beach Braid Bar, by Global Beauty Expert Dana Persico’s Long Island Nail Skin & Hair Institute. This year for the first time, there will be a special FAMILY workout sponsored by Life Time Fitness, led by power couple David Freeman and Mechelle Freeman ( 2021 Olympic Track & Field Coach and 2008 Olympian) called “Stronger Together”
For one ticket price, FITFEST-goers can also enjoy water’s-edge and rooftop meditation classes, receive professional and medical massages, groove to DJ music, luxuriate in spa services, watch wrestling competitions, shop the vendor village for the latest merchandise in lifestyle and wellness, and sit in on panel discussions about weight loss and health and beauty advice, presented by Broadway Dancers, Beauty and Wellness Editors, Expert MD Dermatologists, Olympic Athletes, Celebrity Trainers, and Industry Experts.
Participants will also be treated to a snapshot of the newest technology in environmentally friendly cars, as presenting Sponsor, Polestar, the world’s most innovative leader in the electric car space, will debut an exciting new electric car on the boardwalk. They may also learn tips and tricks for rest and recovery as the event’s Powering Sponsor, The U.S. Army will be on-site at New York Fit Fest bringing awareness to its new H2F doctrine showcasing their Rest and Recovery Zone activation. The H2F (Holistic Health and Fitness) framework encompasses all aspects of human performance, including five pillars that focus on physical, sleep, nutritional, spiritual, and mental fitness.The U.S. Army's Rest and Recovery Zone will feature a mind-expanding interactive space designed to educate and elucidate New York Fit Fest's audience about the Army's philosophy of care for athletes' bodies, minds, and souls.
Turnout for the annual festival-- voted one of the top 7 Fit Festivals in the U.S. by Self Magazine, and started by Morales and Dodd to encourage community bonding, promote health and wellness, and support fitness entrepreneurs and business owners-- saw over 500 attendees and 3,412 spectators in September 2019, helping support local businesses and economic development with attendees from NYC, Brooklyn, Connecticut and beyond, dubbing Long Beach the spot for FitCations and Long Island as the fitness capitol of the Northeast. As this 4th annual event approaches in September 2021, coordinators are anticipating strong attendance, with addition of family and youth themed classes.
“We’re focused on you from the inside out. We expect a lot of love and instagrammable moments,” Dodd said.
TICKETS:
Tickets go on sale 8/15 and can be purchased at www.nyfitfest.com The all-inclusive adult admission price is $100 per person, youth all access price $50 per person (must be 12 or older) and includes complimentary beach access, a site map, and an itinerary of classes (also found online).
Doors open at 8:00 AM on 9/25 and the first 500 participants will receive complimentary gift bags loaded with health and wellness goodies.
Spectators and shoppers are welcome to come down and enjoy the newest finds in beauty, lifestyle, and wellness and will also receive free beach access, with ticket. All tickets are available at NYFITFEST.COM Rain date is 9/26 (no refunds). Discounts available for seniors 65+ and youth 12-18.
Flash sales and early-bird discount codes may be found on Instagram: @nyfitfestival, Facebook: @nyfitfest, and Tiktok: @nyfitfest. #nyfitfest #uniteinfitness
PRESENTING SPONSORS: Manhattan Motor Cars, Polestar New York, U.S. Army
GOLD SPONSORS: Lifetime Fitness, Allegria Hotel, OPTYX New York, Professional Physical Therapy, Personal Touch Homecare, Green Compass CBD, Nassau Community College, C4 Energy, Eat Better Meals, Hollywood Health Club, Nail Skin & Hair Institute
VENDORS: F45 Training, Dexafit Long Island, Cyclebar Garden City, City Row Plainview, Orange Theory, Dimensional Training, Halo Hydration, Liftology, Fitvine Wines, Harmless Harvest, Power Core Strength, K-Fit Boutique, Doterra Oils, Tonic Vibes, Fit Factory LI, Udar Kickboxing, Barrier Island Crossfit, Isagenix, Entropy Solutions, Wags and Weights, Katies Art Project, Mstany Bootcamp, Core-95 Long Beach to name a few!
MEDIA PARTNERS: Social Life Magazine, Long Island Herald
OLYMPIC ATHLETES//CELEBRITY TRAINERS:
Mechelle Freeman- 2021 Track and Field Olympic Coach & Olympian
Buddy Casimano Professional Broadway Dancer / Debbie Gibson Choreographer
Stan Kravchenko- Celebrity Trainer and Neoufit Ambassador
Christina La Grega - Life Time Fitness Elite Performer National Beachbody Trainer
Ambassadors from Lululemon, Peloton, Long Island Nail Skin & Hair Institute and more!
Video Content and interviews available upon request.
All inquiries: Ingrid Dodd President Ingrid Dodd PR Co-Founder NY FITFEST Dir of Marketing & Media Relations OPTYX New York
* WHEN: September 25, 2021 9-3 PM
* WHERE: Edwards Blvd Beach, Long Beach NY 11561
* $100.00 All Access Pass 18 and up
* $50.00 Senior All Access Pass 65 and up
* $50.00 Student All Access Pass Valid Student ID Required
* WHEN: September 26, 2021 7-10AM
* WHERE: Allegria Hotel Rooftop, Long Beach NY 11561
* $40.00 All Access Pass
* WHEN: September 26, 2021 11:00AM
* WHERE: Bright Eye Beer Company, Long Beach, NY
* SUNDAY TICKET PRICE INCLUDES ENTRY TO BARRE AND BEER CLASS AT BRIGHT EYE BEER COMPANY
Spectators and Shoppers are free - must have a ticket for entry.
Free Spectator, Fittermission and Shopping Tickets must be presented upon entry and are available at nyfitfest.com
* For a list of NY Fit Fest Ambassadors, Classes, Workshops Sponsors and Vendors, head to NYFITFEST.COM
* No Refunds / Rain Date 9/26/21
Ingrid Dodd
Ingrid Dodd Public Relations
+1 516-503-3971
Ingriddoddpr@gmail.com