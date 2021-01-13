Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,539 in the last 365 days.

Long Island Nail Skin & Hair Institute announces partnership with NYC Dept. Of Youth & Community Development

Dana Persico CEO, Global Beauty Expert & Higher Education Student Advocate

Beauty and Wellness College Nail Skin & Hair Institute launches exclusive partnership with NYC Dept. Of Youth & Community Development Internship and Mentoring

This first ever partnership will have far reaching positive outcomes for students enrolled in the NYC Dept. Of Youth & Community Development Internship and Mentoring Program”
— Dana Persico CEO & Executive Director
NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty and Wellness College, Long Island Nail Skin & Hair Institute launches exclusive partnership with NYC Dept. Of Youth & Community Development Internship and Mentoring Program. This first ever mentor & internship program is designed to offer New York City high school students an opportunity to work directly with education leader and student advocate, Dana Persico.

Persico firmly believes that Beauty and Wellness Education serves as a tremendous catalyst for growth, not only for young women but also for the communities they bring their education back to. This is what Long Island Nail Skin & Hair Institute Education is all about.

The Institute has successfully propelled thousands of highly skilled graduates directly into the New York State Workforce for over 25 years.

By offering hands-on internship and mentoring under the direct mentorship of of CEO & Executive Director Dana Persico, students will gain first-hand business mentoring and insight into the multi billion dollar Beauty, Wellness and Cosmetic Industry.

Specific areas of concentration offered to the students enrolled in the Mentoring Program are; Marketing, Social Media Management and Website Development that will also be complemented by select in person on campus site visits.

The Nail Skin & Hair Institute Mentoring & Internship Program offers students an average of 14 hours per week at a rate of $15 per hour. Enrolled students are responsible for meeting key point indicators established during weekly virtual meetings with Persico and The Institute’s team members.

The Beauty & Wellness Industry offers many single young women and mothers successful life long career opportunities that enhance the lives of those around them.

Dana Persico CEO & Executive Director
Long Island Nail Skin & Hair Institute
+1 516-520-4800
Danampersico@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Long Island Nail Skin & Hair Institute announces partnership with NYC Dept. Of Youth & Community Development

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.