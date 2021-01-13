Long Island Nail Skin & Hair Institute announces partnership with NYC Dept. Of Youth & Community Development
This first ever partnership will have far reaching positive outcomes for students enrolled in the NYC Dept. Of Youth & Community Development Internship and Mentoring Program”NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty and Wellness College, Long Island Nail Skin & Hair Institute launches exclusive partnership with NYC Dept. Of Youth & Community Development Internship and Mentoring Program. This first ever mentor & internship program is designed to offer New York City high school students an opportunity to work directly with education leader and student advocate, Dana Persico.
— Dana Persico CEO & Executive Director
Persico firmly believes that Beauty and Wellness Education serves as a tremendous catalyst for growth, not only for young women but also for the communities they bring their education back to. This is what Long Island Nail Skin & Hair Institute Education is all about.
The Institute has successfully propelled thousands of highly skilled graduates directly into the New York State Workforce for over 25 years.
By offering hands-on internship and mentoring under the direct mentorship of of CEO & Executive Director Dana Persico, students will gain first-hand business mentoring and insight into the multi billion dollar Beauty, Wellness and Cosmetic Industry.
Specific areas of concentration offered to the students enrolled in the Mentoring Program are; Marketing, Social Media Management and Website Development that will also be complemented by select in person on campus site visits.
The Nail Skin & Hair Institute Mentoring & Internship Program offers students an average of 14 hours per week at a rate of $15 per hour. Enrolled students are responsible for meeting key point indicators established during weekly virtual meetings with Persico and The Institute’s team members.
The Beauty & Wellness Industry offers many single young women and mothers successful life long career opportunities that enhance the lives of those around them.
