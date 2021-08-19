Submit Release
S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control RFR Committee to Meet August 20

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 19, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Request for Final Review (RFR) Committee of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet on August 20 immediately following the adjournment of the 10:00 a.m. meeting of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

The agenda is available here.

