DPH Highlights Importance of Early Detection During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Oct. 20, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In observance of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month during the month of October, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is highlighting the life-saving role of screenings and early detection.

Breast cancer is a disease in which abnormal breast cells grow out of control and potentially spread to other parts of the body. There are certain factors that can increase the risk for breast cancer, including a family history of breast cancer, exposure to harmful chemicals, hormones and obesity. Even though breast cancer is not always preventable, early detection is very important to improving health outcomes.

“Our message is clear, early detection and treatment can save your life,” said Selena Lowery, director of DPH’s Best Chance Network.

Annually in South Carolina, there are an average of 4,762 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed, and 738 women die from the disease, according to data from the South Carolina Cancer Registry.

Regular breast cancer screenings, mammograms, along with monthly self-breast exams can help women identify breast cancer at an early stage when treatment is most likely to be successful. Only a medical professional can diagnose breast cancer.

"If you are a woman aged 40 or older, start the conversation with your doctor about breast cancer screenings,” Lowery said. “If you do not have a doctor, contact the Best Chance Network to see if we can help you get linked to a doctor."

Women diagnosed with breast cancer at the earliest stage (Stage 1), before it spreads to lymph nodes or other parts of the body, have a 99% five-year survival rate. If the cancer has reached nearby lymph nodes (Stages 2 and 3), the five-year survival rate drops to 84%. Once the cancer spreads to distant lymph nodes or organs (Stage 4), the five-year survival rate falls sharply to 23%.

Mammograms are covered by most major insurance plans. DPH’s breast and cervical cancer early detection program, the Best Chance Network, helps women get access to those mammograms for free when they meet certain eligibility criteria. A full list of Best Chance Network providers is available on the DPH website.

To learn more about breast cancer, risk factors, and screening, visit the DPH’s Breast Cancer webpage. To contact the Best Chance Network, email BCNHelp@dph.sc.gov or call 1-800-450-4611.

