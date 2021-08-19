Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,262 in the last 365 days.

Persons of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 3500 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in the 3500 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:40 pm, the suspect and the victims were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect fired a handgun, striking one of the victims, then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The persons of interest were captured by surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia

You just read:

Persons of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 3500 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.