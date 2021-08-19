Gifted Massage Therapist Jarnette Brownlee to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At 32 years old, Certified Massage Therapist Jarnette (Jar*nay) Brownlee has achieved so much. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from California State University Northridge, followed by a specialty certification from Southern California Health Institute, and keeps pursuing education on therapeutic modalities and holistic healing. She is an in-demand practitioner at a multi-service wellness center and the owner of her own expanding massage business, Healing is What I’m Giving. Jarnette was recognized by Who’s Who and still never stops striving—and that includes efforts to make massage less of a luxury and more available to everyone.

“I like to help people,” Jarnette explains. “I don’t like to see anyone in pain. If I can help them to be the best version of themself--physically, emotionally and mentally--in just a few hours, then I’ve accomplished something special.”

Jarnette works with clients in and around Torrance and the Los Angeles area, offering a variety of massage disciplines such as deep tissue massage, Swedish massage, and massages for sports players or sports-related muscle problems. She also provides prenatal massage for pregnant women, to couples as well as small and large groups/parties. The style of massage used will differ, depending on the client, their needs and their goals--from relaxation, to pain relief (e.g., back, joints, migraines) to essential stress relief and pampering. The professional techniques used also differ, and may include hot or cold applications, more use of the fingers or hands or forearms, lighter pressure, or deeper manipulation of connective tissue. With some sessions, special scrubs or scents might be added to the massage experience.

“Self-care is so important. We can’t all be superheroes, and people need to stop overdoing and take care of themselves. You can’t do for others if you don’t take care of you,” this amazing young woman emphasizes.

Many clients (nearly 90%) choose to have their massages (which start at a half-an-hour and go up) in the comfort of their own homes. This is the ultimate in self-preservation since they won’t need to drive or schedule travel time into an already stressful life.

Jarnette is proud to inspire health promotion, relaxation, and rejuvenation and she looks forward to having an impact on even more lives as her business grows. During the show she will give a shoutout to all those who have supported her dreams, especially her father--who was a role model of generosity, community support, and working hard towards one’s goals. James Carl Brownlee often told his daughter how special she was, what great gifts she had to share, and that one day she’d be heard on the TV or radio. And in a few weeks, she will be—talking about her massage work, techniques, clients and all that Healing is What I’m Giving stands for.

Close Up Radio will feature Massage Therapist Jarnette Brownlee in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, August 23rd at 2:00pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Jarnette and her business, please visit https://healingiswhatimgiving.com