New Strategic Partnership between CUREXO Inc. and Fourier Intelligence
From top left: Mr Zen Koh, and Mr Jae Jun Lee. From bottom left: Mr Owen Teoh, Mr Jean Cho, and Ms Sandra Lee.
Medical robot specialist CUREXO Inc. and rehabilitation robotics vanguard Fourier Intelligence announces their strategic global partnership
We are excited for this strategic partnership with CUREXO to further enrich our global market offerings. Together, we will further our mission to providing intelligent rehabilitation technologies.”SINGAPORE, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence has announced a partnership with CUREXO Inc., the company behind the world’s first “fully automated surgical robot”. This partnership will initially focus on the distribution of CUREXO’s Morning Walk to the global network.
— Mr Zen Koh, CEO of Fourier Intelligence’s Global Hub
The Morning Walk from CUREXO is a gait rehabilitation robotics suited for pediatrics and adult populations. With the recent CE certification, it allows the novel end-effector gait rehabilitation robot to be offered into countries outside of Korea. This partnership leverages Fourier Intelligence’s vast network of global sales partners with its presence in over 50 countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Australia, and many more.
“We are excited for this strategic partnership with CUREXO to further enrich our global market offerings,” said Zen Koh, Co-Founder and CEO of Fourier Intelligence’s Global Hub. “Together with Jae Jun and his team, we will also work towards future joint technological development, furthering our mission to providing intelligent rehabilitation technologies to empower clinicians and their patients.”
CUREXO’s CEO, Mr. Jae Jun Lee states that “I am thrilled for this partnership with Fourier Intelligence, which will be a great asset in getting awareness in the global market. The end-effector gait rehabilitation robot Morning Walk has 18 installation sites in Korea. Now is the time to move out to compete with the international players, and this alliance with Fourier Intelligence’s Global Hub has given us the strength to start the journey.”
CUREXO is one of the many companies working together with rehabilitation robotics pioneer Fourier Intelligence in providing robotics for rehabilitation. The vanguard company works with various other well-known manufacturers to positively disrupt the industry and serves true to its mission as a ‘One-Stop Solution Provider of Robotics for All’. It recently completed an extended C+ round funding led by Prosperity7 Ventures, an Aramco Venture Fund, to further its global market expansion plan.
The Morning Walk will now be part of Fourier Intelligence’s RehabHub™. The comprehensive rehabilitation concept is equipped with highly efficient, compact, modular, interconnected, and cost-effective robots that deliver efficacious functional training. Building upon group therapy models, the RehabHub™ serves well in rehabilitation to assist clinicians in providing highly intensive, challenging, and effective treatments. This constructively frees up the clinician from monotonous and tedious physical interventions to offer a personalized treatment program to patients.
This partnership also brings together collective talents in technology development, deployment, product strategy roadmap, and innovation to support clients through lucrative healthcare transformations.
About Fourier Intelligence
Fourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics development since 2015. The company's name derives from 'Fourier Transform', which is named in honor of Jean-Baptiste Joseph Fourier (Mar 21, 1768 – May 16, 1830), a French mathematician. Fourier Transform is a mathematical operation that changes the domain (x-axis) of a signal from time to frequency. Together with researchers, engineers, therapists, patients, and various strategic stakeholders, Fourier Intelligence aims to transform the industry by introducing an intuitive RehabHub™ and redefining rehabilitation and robotics solutions to enhance patients' lives.
Find out more at www.fftai.com
About CUREXO Inc.
CUREXO Inc. is a dedicated medical health care robot development-orientated company that aims to provide value in life, not just treatment but beyond, to make a healthier tomorrow. CUREXO has a lineup of two surgical robots CUVIS-joint and CUVIS-spine, along with one rehabilitation robot, Morning Walk. Listed in the Korean Stock market, CUREXO plans to increase its scale by moving out internationally and working with global partners.
Find out more at www.curexo.com/english/
