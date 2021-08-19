Shaftsbury Barracks - Criminal DLS / Cruelty to Animals x 5
CASE#: 21B302332
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 8/15/2021 / 1751 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Washing Brook Rd, Pownal
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS / Cruelty to Animals x5
ACCUSED: Wayne L. Piorier
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a rollover of a motor home RV on
Washing Brook Rd in Pownal. Prior to arrival the operator had fled the scene. On
scene, 2 adult Sphynx cats and 3 Sphynx kittens were found abandoned. 1 adult
cat was found walking in the roadway and 1 kitten was found to be ejected laying
down an embankment on the opposite side of the road. The other cats were located
inside the RV. All cats appeared to have suffered no major injuries.
The cats were released to Pownal Animal Control.
Investigation revealed Wayne Piorier was the operator of the RV and owner of the
cats. On August 18, 2021, contact was made with Wayne who was ultimately issued
a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal
Division on October 25, 2021 at 0815 hours for Criminal DLS and Cruelty to
Animals x 5.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 25, 2021 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
