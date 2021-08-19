Shaftsbury Barracks - Criminal DLS / Cruelty to Animals x 5

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B302332

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 8/15/2021 / 1751 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Washing Brook Rd, Pownal

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS / Cruelty to Animals x5

ACCUSED: Wayne L. Piorier

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a rollover of a motor home RV on

Washing Brook Rd in Pownal. Prior to arrival the operator had fled the scene. On

scene, 2 adult Sphynx cats and 3 Sphynx kittens were found abandoned. 1 adult

cat was found walking in the roadway and 1 kitten was found to be ejected laying

down an embankment on the opposite side of the road. The other cats were located

inside the RV. All cats appeared to have suffered no major injuries.

The cats were released to Pownal Animal Control.

Investigation revealed Wayne Piorier was the operator of the RV and owner of the

cats. On August 18, 2021, contact was made with Wayne who was ultimately issued

a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal

Division on October 25, 2021 at 0815 hours for Criminal DLS and Cruelty to

Animals x 5.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 25, 2021 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421