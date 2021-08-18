Submit Release
WSDOT to provide I-405/SR 167 project updates via virtual meeting

Colleen Gants, communications, 206-465-2311

Public invited to Aug. 24 webinar with Executive Advisory Group

BELLEVUE – The Washington State Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting with the I-405/SR 167 Corridor Program Executive Advisory Group.

The meeting will include updates from Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar and the WSDOT project team, as well as Sound Transit representatives.

The I-405/SR 167 Corridor Program includes more than 150 unique, coordinated multimodal projects, that enhance user experience and bring increased reliability to one of the state’s busiest corridors.

The I-405/SR 167 Executive Advisory Group was created to guide WSDOT in the development and implementation of the I-405 Master Plan and the SR 167 Corridor Plan. The Executive Advisory Group is comprised of transportation agencies and elected leaders along I-405 and SR 167. WSDOT continues to coordinate with the Executive Advisory Group to advance corridor planning and respond to legislative provisos about funding and phasing options.

I-405/SR 167 Corridor Program virtual meeting information

When 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24

Where Virtually (Preregister through Zoom)

Details Send an email to I405SR167Program@wsdot.wa.gov to sign up to provide verbal comments during the meeting or written comments by noon, Monday, Aug. 23, with a name and contact information.

Minutes and meeting materials will be posted to the Executive Advisory Group webpage.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state.

