Lehigh County: Airport Road Intersection Closure Postponed Until Tomorrow Night

County: Lehigh Municipality: Hanover Township and City of Bethlehem Road name: PA 987/Airport Road at Postal Road Type of work: Construction Work being done by: Local Permittee Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Intersection will be closed and detoured for construction work. Detour will utilize Avenue A, Avenue B, and City Line Avenue. Start date: 8/19/21 Est completion date: 8/20/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes Change/Update: Work originally scheduled for tonight (August 18) has been delayed until tomorrow night (August 19) due to predicted inclement weather.

