Concierge Auctions Launches Annual Global Fall Sale Featuring The World’s Most Exclusive Real Estate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest auction firm for luxury real estate, today announced the launch of its annual fall sale which matches multi-million-dollar properties with ideal buyers anywhere in the world via fully digital auctions. Their 9th global event—spanning the entire fall season and the globe—will kick off in September with the auction of Secret Beach, a 34±acre estate spanning two-thirds of a mile of private and direct-access beachfront in Kaua’i, Hawaii, listed for $50 million and selling No Reserve, to the highest bidder.

While auction was once a choice mainly for properties spending years on the market, in today’s increasingly digital and global real estate market, many sellers and buyers are turning to auction as their first choice for sale. Approximately 15 percent of Concierge Auctions’ global portfolio of properties made their debut on the market via auction. That increase is due in part to the speed, reach, and efficiency of the firm’s model which drives unprecedented exposure, transparency, and ultimately results within a designated timeline, as short as 30 to 60 days from launch to close.

Concierge Auctions’ fall sale includes auctions throughout the months of September, October, and November. Launching on the heels of recent global sales in France, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and Switzerland, the firm is now accepting property submissions. Bidding will be held digitally via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, which allows prospective buyers the ability to participate in real-time from anywhere in the world.

Featuring a curated and hand-picked selection, properties in the fall sale will receive global exposure via the firm’s proven platform, including direct access to targeted members of its database of more than 750,000 buyers, agents, and industry experts, including over 2,500 billionaires, and additional reach to high-net-worth buyers in key feeder and concurrent auction markets around the world.

"This is a coveted opportunity to reach the highest net worth buyers in the world and sell by the end of the year. As our most anticipated and sought-after event of the year, we are receiving strong interest from sellers and agents with high-end real estate offerings,” stated Concierge Auctions Chairman Chad Roffers. “With the world’s most comprehensive database of HNW clientele, paired with targeted outreach to these individuals, we excel at playing ‘matchmaker’ to the world’s most affluent sellers, buyers, and agents.”

Additional properties will continue to be announced to buyers, and be available for preview for four to six weeks prior to the commencement of bidding. As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each property closed will result in a new home funded for a family in need.

To find out more about how your property or listing could be considered for the sale, call 212.984.3890 or visit Fall-Auction.com. The deadlines to sign are August 20th for September bidding, September 10th for October bidding, and October 15th for November bidding. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states and 30 countries/territories. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.