Law library offers guide to legislative history research

The Supreme Court Law Library has put together a quick guide to legislative history research.
Legislative history research refers to using documents and/or audio recordings produced during the bill or resolution process to attempt to determine the North Dakota State Legislature’s intent, or to clarify vague or ambiguous language.
