Governor Ron DeSantis Announces New Monoclonal Antibody Site in West Palm Beach

Governor has rapidly expanded monoclonal antibody availability across Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the State of Florida opened a new monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site in Palm Beach County. This location has the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day and will be open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Today, we opened a fifth antibody treatment site in less than one week, with the newest site located in West Palm Beach,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “While I am proud to report that 88% of seniors in Palm Beach County have chosen to get vaccinated, this treatment site will further our dual-pronged approach of prevention and treatment through vaccinations and therapeutics.”

The site is located at:

West Gate Park

3691 Oswego Avenue

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Hours: 7 days a week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To see the full video from the event, please click HERE.

“The Division of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health are moving quickly to establish additional monoclonal antibody treatment sites,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Director (FDEM) Kevin Guthrie. “We remain committed to expanding access to this treatment, while also alleviating demand on hospital resources. We’ll continue coordinating with local governments to open more sites and reduce the likelihood of individuals being hospitalized for COVID.”

“We are giving more attention and providing increased access to this life-saving treatment,” said FDEM Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke. “Governor DeSantis deserves praise for using innovative solutions to protect Floridians. Through these stationary sites and the mobile strike teams, monoclonal antibodies can be increasingly and more efficiently deployed in the fight against COVID-19. For decades monoclonal antibodies have been utilized in medicine and have been proven to protect the human body from viruses.”

To find locations to receive monoclonal antibody treatments around the entire state, please visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.

Monoclonal antibody treatments can be prescribed by health care providers to individuals 12 years of age and older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization. However, at Governor DeSantis’ direction, there is currently a standing order in Florida signed by the State Surgeon General that allows patients to receive this treatment without a prescription or referral if administered by an eligible health care provider. Such referrals are not required at any of the State of Florida monoclonal antibody treatment sites and treatments are available at no cost to patients.

The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. According to the treatment guidelines, they should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis. By providing access to these treatments at these new sites, Governor DeSantis is alleviating demand on hospital resources and further making sure that Floridians have access to all potential treatments that can help them recover from COVID-19.

Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Health continue to encourage Floridians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Find out where the vaccine is offered HERE.

###