MICROSANJ ADDRESSES SEMICONDUCTOR THERMAL CHALLENGES IN THE 5G ERA

MEET STRINGENT RELIABILITY GOALS FOR 5G, AUTOMOTIVE, DEFENSE & OTHER MISSION-CRITICAL APPLICATIONSSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5G, automotive electronics, defense and other applications being addressed by today’s advanced semiconductor devices are faced with increasing thermal challenges. Challenges, if unmet, that can lead to under-performance and poor reliability. Microsanj, recognizing the need to address these challenges at the chip level, offers a customer-configurable advanced thermal imaging and analysis system with the functionality necessary for gaining a full understanding of static and time-dependent device thermal behavior. Information that is essential for ensuring long-term reliability and optimal performance of devices and components for 5G, 6G and other high reliability applications.
“Driven by the need for higher power and higher frequency performance, from hand-sets to base stations, 5G and 6G applications are faced with significant thermal challenges. Microsanj offers a field-proven thermal imaging solution that supports integration to an existing RF or millimeter wave test environment”, said Dr Mo Shakouri, co-founder and CEO of Microsanj.
Microsanj is a leading supplier of high resolution, thermal Imaging systems, tools, and consulting services. Microsanj imaging systems support thermoreflectance-based and infrared-based imaging coupled with digital signal processing and advanced patented software algorithms to support microelectronic component thermal characterization for thermal design validation, defect analysis, and reliability analysis. Microsanj currently offers the highest resolution thermal imaging systems on the market. For more information visit: www.microsanj.com
