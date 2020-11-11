THERMAL ANALYSIS CAPABILITY CAN NOW BE ADDED TO YOUR EXISTING SEMICONDUCTOR MEASUREMENT SYSTEM
FLEXIBLE PLATFORM FOR THERMOREFLECTANCE AND INFRARED-BASED THERMAL IMAGINGSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsanj is pleased to announce the availability of the EZ-THERM™ SERIES, a flexible thermal Imaging solution designed for home and general lab thermal and failure analysis applications. The EZ-THERM imaging system supports both THERMOREFLECTANCE-BASED (TR) and INFRARED-BASED (IR) thermal imaging. The system is modular and can be connected to an industrial microscope and probe station. The compact benchtop controller simultaneously supports up to three sensors to address multiple thermal imaging applications. The system supports a spatial resolution of 4 microns per pixel with IR and 59 nanometers per pixel with a multi-megapixel TR sensor in the visible band. Transient resolution is 50 microseconds, and the platform includes the field proven SanjVIEW software for system management, data acquisition and data analysis.
“A wide range of available sensors with the ability to connect to the customer’s existing semiconductor test equipment puts the EZ-THERM -series in a class of its own.”, said Dr Mo Shakouri, co-founder and CEO of Microsanj. ” Our engineering team has created a highly integrated platform that is compact, flexible and user friendly to enable thermal measurements as easy as measuring voltage or current.”
Microsanj, LLC is a leading supplier of high resolution, thermal Imaging systems, tools, and consulting services. Microsanj imaging systems support thermoreflectance-based and infrared-based imaging coupled with digital signal processing and advanced patented software algorithms to support microelectronic component thermal characterization for thermal design validation, defect analysis, and reliability analysis. Microsanj currently offers the highest resolution thermal imaging systems on the market. For more information visit: www.microsanj.com
