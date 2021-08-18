For the 3rd Time, cloudIT, LLC. Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking #2053 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 214.6 Percent
Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that cloudIT No. 2053 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Vince Kent, CEO/cloudIT, Phoenix, AZ says “Thank you. We are honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for the 3rd year in a row. I am also pleased to be listed along with many other fantastic companies. Over the past few years, we have worked exceptionally hard towards our commitment to collaborate and strengthen our customer connections. We’ve seen exceptional growth year over year as we continue to focus on transparency and collaboration with our customers and within our employee team”.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
