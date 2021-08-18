Roadside Cleanup Efforts Underway in the Northwest Region

The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is urging motorists and residents to help reduce litter along roads by taking preventive actions and assist department employees with cleanup efforts.

“Roadside litter continues to be an issue in our region and a major frustration to our team. Drivers who throw trash out of their vehicles, dump trash illegally in our right-of-way, or don’t secure their loads properly are not only hurting the environment and causing safety hazards; they are costing taxpayer dollars,” said District 1 Executive Brian McNulty. “It unfortunately falls to our teams to pick up this trash when we have other important roadway maintenance work to be doing. Please do not litter.”

In Erie County, crews are out today collecting litter at areas along exits and on-ramps for Interstates 79 and 90. Employees from the Venango County facility are out today as well, cleaning up areas along Route 322 and ramps along Interstate 80. Plans call for employees from the Crawford and Mercer county areas to do have similar efforts soon.

Additionally, PennDOT employees from Forest and Warren facilities have formally adopted roadways in their respective counties and were out cleaning the week as well. The Civil Engineer Council, which is made up of newer employees from the District 1 office in Oil City, adopted the Interstate 80 interchange with Route 8 in Venango County.

“Litter is a preventable problem. We ask everyone to be mindful of their trash and throw it away at appropriate places, like rest areas, instead of tossing it from windows or leaving it behind on tables and benches,” said District 1 Roadside Specialist Cheryl Wimer, who coordinates the region’s Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program.

The volunteer effort has grown this year. Districtwide an added 45 groups signed up for the AAH in 2021, including eight in Crawford, 15 in Erie, four in Forest, seven in Mercer, three in Venango, and eight in Warren. This was a major improvement from the year before when only 10 new groups signed up for the program. Among the new participants were clubs, businesses, and individuals and families.

In total, there are 449 groups signup for the AAH program in the northwest region, and more than more 913 bags of garage from 173 miles of roadway have been collected so far this year.

Even with the success of the 2021 recruitment drive, hundreds of miles of state-owned roadways remain available for adoption.

“Cleaning up litter is a huge job for PennDOT and our volunteers,” said Wimer. “We are pleased so many groups stepped up to help us take on the task this year and welcome more to join. Now is the start of our push to clean up the roadways one more this fall.”

Through PennDOT's AAH program, volunteers collect litter on a two-mile section of state highway at least two times a year, typically the spring and fall. The program currently has over 5,000 participating groups statewide, more than 112,000 volunteers, and 8,000 miles of adopted state-maintained roadways.

Roadways can be adopted by individuals or groups of any sort, including clubs, schools, churches, businesses, and families. In return for their participation, PennDOT posts signs along the roadway giving the volunteers credit for their efforts. Gloves, trash bags, and safety vests for the cleanup campaign are provided by request.

Those interested can sign up by going online to www.adoptahighway.penndot.gov. The website includes an online application process, a supplies request form, and an option to notify PennDOT once a collection event has been held. Information is also available by calling Wimer at 814-678-7042.

Returning groups are reminded to renew their commitment to the clean-up effort by completing the online form every two years. Failure to do so, could lead to termination of the adoption agreement.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter or like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #