September Fish and Game Commission Meeting Addition

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 August 18, 2021

Concord, NH — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission will conduct a special meeting on September 9, 2021 at NH Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, in Concord which will commence at 1:00 p.m. After a public session is opened, it is expected that the Commission will vote to enter a nonpublic session to confer with legal counsel on pending litigation. No other agenda items will be heard.

The next scheduled meeting of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission is September 14, 2021, at the Bridgewater Town Meeting Place, 297 Mayhew Turnpike, in Bridgewater, NH. This 1:00 p.m. meeting is open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at http://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/Inside_FandG/commission.html.

