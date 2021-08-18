Submit Release
News Search

There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,397 in the last 365 days.

reVISION GRANTS AWARDED TO NEBRASKA SCHOOLS

News Release

August 18, 2021

The Nebraska State Board of Education awarded reVISION grants to schools statewide to help develop Nebraska’s talent pipelines for economic growth and workforce development, while strengthening high school Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.

The competitive Perkins reVISION Action Grant program provides Perkins funds to secondary school districts to help implement the reVISION Action Plan developed in the reVISION process. Only activities that align with high-skill, high-wage, and high-demand occupations are considered for funding. Seventeen grants were awarded for a total of $ 1,372,665.

 

2021-2022 Perkins reVISION Action Grant Recipients:

  • Columbus Public Schools
  • Doniphan-Trumbull Public Schools
  • Educational Service Unit 6
  • Freeman Public Schools
  • Hershey Public Schools
  • Johnson Brock Public Schools
  • Louisville Public Schools
  • Madison Public Schools
  • Mid-Plains Community College
  • Northwest Public Schools
  • Ogallala Public Schools
  • Plattsmouth Community Schools
  • Stapleton Public Schools
  • Tri County Public Schools
  • Umo n ho n Nation Public Schools
  • Western Nebraska Community College
  • Yutan Public Schools

 

More information about the reVISION grants can be found here: https://www.education.ne.gov/nce/revision.html.

Funds for the action grants are provided by the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006, Reserve Funds, and Statewide Leadership Funds.

 

You just read:

reVISION GRANTS AWARDED TO NEBRASKA SCHOOLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.