reVISION GRANTS AWARDED TO NEBRASKA SCHOOLS

News Release
August 18, 2021
The Nebraska State Board of Education awarded reVISION grants to schools statewide to help develop Nebraska’s talent pipelines for economic growth and workforce development, while strengthening high school Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.
The competitive Perkins reVISION Action Grant program provides Perkins funds to secondary school districts to help implement the reVISION Action Plan developed in the reVISION process. Only activities that align with high-skill, high-wage, and high-demand occupations are considered for funding. Seventeen grants were awarded for a total of $ 1,372,665.
2021-2022 Perkins reVISION Action Grant Recipients:
- Columbus Public Schools
- Doniphan-Trumbull Public Schools
- Educational Service Unit 6
- Freeman Public Schools
- Hershey Public Schools
- Johnson Brock Public Schools
- Louisville Public Schools
- Madison Public Schools
- Mid-Plains Community College
- Northwest Public Schools
- Ogallala Public Schools
- Plattsmouth Community Schools
- Stapleton Public Schools
- Tri County Public Schools
- Umo n ho n Nation Public Schools
- Western Nebraska Community College
- Yutan Public Schools
More information about the reVISION grants can be found here: https://www.education.ne.gov/nce/revision.html.
Funds for the action grants are provided by the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006, Reserve Funds, and Statewide Leadership Funds.