reVISION GRANTS AWARDED TO NEBRASKA SCHOOLS

News Release

August 18, 2021

The Nebraska State Board of Education awarded reVISION grants to schools statewide to help develop Nebraska’s talent pipelines for economic growth and workforce development, while strengthening high school Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.

The competitive Perkins reVISION Action Grant program provides Perkins funds to secondary school districts to help implement the reVISION Action Plan developed in the reVISION process. Only activities that align with high-skill, high-wage, and high-demand occupations are considered for funding. Seventeen grants were awarded for a total of $ 1,372,665.

2021-2022 Perkins reVISION Action Grant Recipients:

Columbus Public Schools

Doniphan-Trumbull Public Schools

Educational Service Unit 6

Freeman Public Schools

Hershey Public Schools

Johnson Brock Public Schools

Louisville Public Schools

Madison Public Schools

Mid-Plains Community College

Northwest Public Schools

Ogallala Public Schools

Plattsmouth Community Schools

Stapleton Public Schools

Tri County Public Schools

Umo n ho n Nation Public Schools

Western Nebraska Community College

Yutan Public Schools

More information about the reVISION grants can be found here: https://www.education.ne.gov/nce/revision.html.

Funds for the action grants are provided by the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006, Reserve Funds, and Statewide Leadership Funds.