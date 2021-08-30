“How to Hire and Keep Great People” Provides Antidote to Challenges Raised in 2021 Retention Report
Mitch Gray's Latest Book Helps Organizations Recruit and Retain the Best Workforce
Employees take a job because of experience; they leave because there is no room to grow.”WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employers who fail to offer growth opportunities for employees are at greater risk of losing valued members of their workforce, according to the 2021 Retention Report recently published by Work Institute. The national survey revealed one in five employees left their employer last year due to a lack of opportunities to grow. Leadership expert Mitch Gray, author of the new book “How to Hire and Keep Great People,” said the data validates what he has seen working with organizations for more than 20 years.
— Mitch Gray
“Employees take a job for opportunity,” Gray said. “They leave because of frustration.”
Gray’s new book, which will launch tomorrow, is a practical guide to designing a strong organizational culture, recruiting and hiring great employees, providing effective growth paths and meeting employees’ real reasons for working. “Employees take a job because of money; they leave because of a lack of fulfillment,” Gray related. “Employees take a job because of experience; they leave because there is no room to grow.”
Utilizing his experience as a pastor as well as a retail industry leader, entrepreneur and life coach, Gray argues that spirituality, not religion, is a foundation for every organization. He encourages clients to define spirituality as inner dialogue and learning, which produce fulfillment. That need for fulfillment leads directly into organizational culture. “The mistake many companies of all sizes make is creating a culture about them and not their people,” Gray noted. His book details the seven steps to designing a great culture: create a culture team, define your roles, develop a mentoring plan, communicate and clarify the why, create space for questions, develop positive energy, and live the art of empowerment.
“How to Hire and Keep Great People” is filled with practical advice gleaned from research, consultations and personal anecdotes. Each chapter has questions for further reflection, and there are step-by-step guides to assist leaders in multiple aspects of culture transformation, recruiting, onboarding, promoting and even firing employees.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mitch Gray is the creator and host of The Mitch Gray Show podcast, a nationally regarded speaker and the author of multiple books.
Jim Knight
bookstarPR
+1 321-300-6279
email us here