89 NB BY EXIT 12// WILLISTON

I 89 NORTHBOUND AT EXIT 12 is GOING TO BE EXPERIENCING DELAYS DUE TO BEING LIMITED TO ONE LANE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO A BRIDGE INSPECTION.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.