Finasana Explores Must-Know Financial Concepts in Four-Minute Videos

Financial wellness and literacy platform, Finasana, explores must-know money concepts in bite-sized audio and video content without sacrificing quality.
Most of us don’t have time in our day-to-day lives to find and read long-winded articles or watch hours-long lectures about personal finance”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial wellness and literacy platform, Finasana, explores must-know money concepts in bite-sized videos and audios. Crafted by finance, education, and wellness professionals, Finasana’s content averages four minutes in length, empowering even the busiest users to invest in their financial futures.
“Most of us don’t have time in our day-to-day lives to find and read long-winded articles or watch hours-long lectures about personal finance,” said Gabi Slemer, CFA, Founder of Finasana.
“After a day of work, the last thing we want to do is to sit down and untangle a mess of unfamiliar financial jargon. We get it. And that’s why we made our content short, easy-to-understand, and to-the-point.”
It’s not just time limitations holding people back from engaging with their finances. According to a study out of the Technical University of Denmark, the collective global attention span is narrowing, a phenomenon resulting from the sheer quantity of available information.
“The popularity of finfluencers on TikTok and Instagram proves that people want to be financially literate. They see the benefits, but they want to do it their way. Finasana meets this audience where they’re at, delivering balanced financial information in a way that feels intuitive.”
Brevity is central to Finasana’s mission, but the team behind the platform was adamant about maintaining quality and accuracy. Industry experts contributed to and fact-checked all content, and an award-winning educator helped build the platform’s curriculum.
“While it’s true social media and the internet more broadly is flooded with financial information, it can be tricky to figure out what’s reliable and what’s not. When you’re scrolling through Instagram, you’re probably not checking the influencer’s qualifications or experience,” said Gabi.
“Not only does this put you at risk of following bad advice, but it also means your understanding of fundamental financial concepts is fragmented and disjointed. It’s kind of like staring at a pile of mismatched puzzle pieces instead of seeing the complete picture.”
Finasana’s content covers the basics and works up to more advanced concepts. Subscribers are encouraged to explore their own interests across the platform’s six categories – financial wellness, investing, budgeting, spending, borrowing, and saving.
All Finasana’s content, including videos, audios, blog articles, quizzes, and next-step recommendations, is available online and via the newly launched Finasana app.
Basic subscriptions are free and give users a taste of Finasana’s Paths and blog posts. Premium users can opt for monthly or annual billing, with annual subscribers benefiting from a 35 percent discount. A seven-day free trial is also available.
“Signing up takes less than two minutes, and you can join with your Google or Facebook account or email address,” said Gabi.
About Finasana:
Finasana is an online financial wellness and literacy platform. Developed by finance, wellness, and education professionals, the short, curated video and audio content, hands-on activities, and quizzes empower subscribers to reclaim control of their finances. Finasana champions simplicity and accessibility to make financial literacy attainable for everyone through six categories: investing, budgeting, financial wellness, saving, spending, and borrowing. The app is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play. Free and Premium subscriptions are available now. Finasana also partners with businesses, delivering off-the-shelf and customized solutions.
