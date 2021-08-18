How To Find A Backpack To Fit Your Lifestyle
Whether Going Back to School or Enjoying Summer Travel, Consumers Rely on Mobile Edge Backpacks to Protect Their Tech
Customers give Mobile Edge backpacks a thumbs up for being “phenomenal to use” and for their “superb workmanship and quality.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you lead a mobile lifestyle, you need peace of mind your tech is protected, organized, and easy to access. With a backpack from Mobile Edge, worries over missing, damaged, or disorganized gear become a thing of the past.
Customers give Mobile Edge backpacks a thumbs up for being “phenomenal to use” and for their “superb workmanship and quality.” Tech-Gaming touts the Core Gaming Backpack’s “durability and capability for carrying a small office worth of stuff.” One customer wrote that once he bought a Core Gaming Backpack, “that was pretty much it. Others all fell short.” Another said of the SmartPack Backpack, “I haven’t found a better organized, right-sized, or more durable bag." A Vagabondish.com user gave the Professional Backpack a 4-star rating and praised its “insane amount of storage.”
Which is the Right Backpack for You?
Mobile Edge backpacks come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Each offers a unique set of features.
• They’re rugged. Durable exteriors, heavy-duty stitching, steel fittings, and self-healing zippers mean we build Mobile Edge backpacks to last.
• They’re roomy. Mobile Edge backpacks offer plenty of dedicated storage to fit game consoles, laptops, notebooks, tablets, accessories, and more!
• They’re stylish. From edgy, industrial-inspired fashion to colorful designs, Mobile Edge backpacks aim to please.
• They’re packed with features. Mobile Edge backpacks boast industry-leading safety features, innovative storage solutions, and some even offer checkpoint-friendly designs for speedier airport screening.
Mobile Edge Backpack FAQs
Q: Why should I get a backpack from Mobile Edge?
A: Mobile Edge backpacks are roomy and rugged. Plus, their sleek, edgy designs keep you looking good. They’re also backed by a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. With all that going on (and more), why wouldn’t you get a Mobile Edge backpack?
Q: Why do I need a backpack?
When consumers buy a laptop, tablet, or gaming console, most get a case for storing and protecting it. Backpacks are a top choice because they not only store lots of gear, but they make them easier to carry. In addition, with dedicated storage and advanced safety features, Mobile Edge backpacks can protect against drops, bumps, and spills.
Q: What size backpack should I get?
A: Size matters, so you want a backpack that fits your gear and your accessories. Mobile Edge backpacks fit most tablets, notebooks, laptops, and gaming consoles. The most common screen sizes are 15 inches, 15.5 inches, and 17 inches, so be sure to read product write-ups closely when choosing.
Q: Are backpacks comfortable to wear?
A: Mobile Edge backpacks offer advanced features that make them comfortable to wear, even when they’re full. While features vary based on the backpack, most include ventilated back panels, padded shoulder straps, and rubberized or padded carry handles. Some even come with trolley straps so you can stack them atop your luggage.
What is the Best Mobile Edge Backpack for Me?
With dozens of styles, there’s sure to be a Mobile Edge backpack right for you. Read on for our top picks or visit Mobile Edge’s online store for our full lineup of backpacks for men and women.
For Students—Students of all ages like the lightweight, ergonomic ease of our SmartPack Backpack, which comes in eight colors. Its dedicated storage for laptops, tablets, and accessories makes it the perfect choice for trips to and from school. Another student favorite is Mobile Edge’s Express Backpack 2.0. It's ideal for laptops up to 16 inches, with room to spare, and comes in seven colors.
For Gamers—Gamers rely on Mobile Edge’s console-ready Core Gaming Backpack to store and protect their laptops, consoles, accessories, and personal items. The Core Gaming Backpack is pre-wired for a mobile power pack (like the Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger), and one version features a hook and loop panel for school and team patches.
For gamers who want to rock the Alienware look, check out the feature-rich Alienware M17 Pro Backpack. Mobile Edge manufactures this lightweight backpack to fit the new thin and light m-series laptops. (Its relative, the Alienware AW M17 Elite Backpack, recently turned up in Space Jams 2!)
For Professionals—The Mobile Edge Professional Backpack offers four sections to fit gear for daily commutes or short trips. Its trolley strap for stacking on luggage and its checkpoint-friendly features make it popular with frequent flyers. Busy travelers also like our Graphite SmartPack Backpack. This special edition of our SmartPack Backpack sports a premium graphite nylon exterior for a clean, modern look.
For the Eco Minded—Made from 80% natural cotton canvas, Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpacks pack a smaller carbon footprint than many of our other backpacks. The Eco Backpacks offer all you need to keep gear organized, protected, and at your fingertips, plus they come in three colors. In addition, we offer eco-friendly pink ribbon and green dots versions of our Express Backpacks.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
