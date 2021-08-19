Saina Health & Family CareSpace Partnered to Augment Care Assistance Platform with Access to Patient Health Information

InstaHealth™ for Your Loved Ones

New platform enables real-time medical record access for authorized physicians, caregivers, & loved ones to facilitate secure communications for patient visits.

InstaHealth™ integrated in Family CareSpace connects living communities, seniors & loved ones with disabilities, & their family members with secure access to patient's personalized whole health data.” — Amin Mobasher, CEO of Saina Health

MENLO PARK, CA, USA, August 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saina Health, Inc . and Family CareSpace announce their partnership that brings together a leader in medical record interoperability and a leader in sensor-enabled virtual assistance care for senior living communities, care agencies, and homes. The partnership enables the integration of Saina Health ’s Instahealth™ platform into both the Family CareSpace At Community and the Family CareSpace At Home platforms. The integration enables access to sensitive health data without compromising patient privacy for families and caregivers – with the goal to positively impact high-quality patient care and manage loved one’s health conditions.The Family CareSpace platforms have helped families navigate the challenges of caring for their senior or disabled loved ones with security, convenience, and peace of mind. In addition, the platforms enable healthcare's scarcest resource in these care facilities – nurses and caregivers – with greater schedule flexibility and efficiency and keep all involved, on the same page. “Now, through this integration, medical records are supplied in real-time to Family CareSpace’s secure web-based platform. Authorized physicians, caregivers, and loved ones can access and share medical conditions and treatments, and families can communicate with doctors in the integrated secure and private telehealth visits,” said Jonathan McCoy, president and founder, Family CareSpace.”“With access to patients’ health records, Saina Health, the best AI-enhanced Medical Record Interoperability provider, helps people manage all their health in one place. Driving the shift to telehealth and home-based care, InstaHealth™ platform connects living communities, seniors and loved ones with disabilities, and their family members with easy and seamless access to the patient's whole health data. The platform also provides doctors, caregivers in the facility, and members an infographic timeline summary of their care which can be augmented with personalized health content and information, focused on a person’s whole health.”, explains Amin Mobasher, CEO of Saina Health.According to both organizations, the goal of this partnership is to make exceptional care easier for all. The Saina Health and Family CareSpace integration puts individuals and their families in charge of their health records, provides them with a better understanding of their health conditions, enables telehealth solutions for patients and physicians with comfort and convenience, allowing all involved in caring and loving of individuals to be on the same page.About Saina HealthDigital healthcare company Saina Health is committed to making exceptional care effortless and easier for patients with InstaHealth™ services, a powerful, interactive health data management tool for everyone. Priding itself on putting patients and their family members first at every interaction, placing each member at the center of their wellness journey. For more information, visit Saina Health at www.sainahealth.com About Family CareSpaceFamily CareSpace provides real time location technology for Senior Living Communities & Care Agencies caring for seniors & individuals with disabilities and includes tools for communities/agencies, care providers, and families. The platform fosters connection amongst residents, family, caregivers, and all involved with care. Turning your home into a SmartCaring Home is possible with this technology, including SmartCaring Vacation Homes. For more information visit www.familycarespace.com or www.familycarespacestore.com

