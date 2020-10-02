Saina Health Launches InstaHealth™ Family First-of-Its-Kind Health Record Collection & Sharing for Families

InstaHealth

MENLO PARK, CA, USA, October 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saina Health today announced the launch of InstaHealth™ Family, a powerful, interactive health data management addition for families to their InstaHealth™ suite solutions. InstaHealth™ Family provides peace of mind and convenience by freeing patients from the cumbersome health record collection process and allows them to easily track, manage, and share the health of multiple family members in one portal. It also helps physicians to gain instant access to a complete patient medical history. This allows for quick access and greater efficiency whether a routine visit to your physician or an unexpected emergency room visit.Sign up now for InstaHealth™ Family at https://www.sainahealth.com The full suite of InstaHealth™ services is currently being offered to mothers to manage their kids' health for free. It will help you and your physician to monitor and keep track of complete medical histories of your loved ones with all underlying conditions and current medications.“InstaHealth™ is an easy-to-navigate graphical summary and health timeline that can be shared with physicians in an emergency, for regular office visits, a second opinion, telemedicine, or consultation,” explains Amin Mobasher, CEO of Saina Health. “It enables families to more efficiently manage their health and remind their physicians of health conditions and other important details that can save a patient’s life.”The first tool of its kind, patients can easily sign up, select the clinical locations they have visited, and authorize release of their records. InstaHealth™ is integrated in partner telemedicine portals and can be accessed by patients and physicians in a video call“Comprehensive access to personal health records should be an assumed right,” says Sameer Sood, Saina Health Medical advisor and a primary care physician who has treated patients in the ER, clinic and over telemedicine. “Understanding risk factors and sharing of health data in this new age of COVID-19 and telemedicine is more important now than ever.”Features and benefits of InstaHealth™ Family include:● Easy Accessibility and Control: Patients and physicians can access all records from ALL healthcare facilities● Convenient Sharing: Easily track, manage, and share the health of multiple family members● Secure & Private: Patients can safeguard their health data in an encrypted HIPAA compliant platform● Engagement: Patients can be more proactive in monitoring their health: over 85% of the healthcare industry's mistakes are administrative.The company’s essential services are free for all, while premium services range from $11.99 – $25.99 a month for additional features and multiple family members.About Saina HealthDigital healthcare company Saina Health is committed to making exceptional care effortless and easier for patients with InstaHealth™ services, a powerful, interactive health data management tool for patients. The company prides itself on putting patients and their family members first at every interaction, placing every member at the center and in control of their own health.

