Worthington Mill Road to Close Next Week for Bridge Deck Repair in Wrightstown and Northampton Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Worthington Mill Road is scheduled to close between Swamp Road and Route 232 (Second Street Pike) in Wrightstown and Northampton townships, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 25, and Thursday, August 26, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for bridge deck repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, which is weather permitting, motorists will be directed to use Swamp Road and Route 232 (Second Street Pike). Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

Worthington Mill Road to Close Next Week for Bridge Deck Repair in Wrightstown and Northampton Townships

