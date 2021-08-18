Seven Mississippi Schools Designated State’s First Science of Reading Schools

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: August 10, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as the state’s first Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR). This recognition is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change of instructional practices, and embodied a school culture that focuses on building skillful, strong readers in kindergarten through grade 3.

MDE’s Literacy Leadership Team will travel to each campus starting today to celebrate this accomplishment and present each school with a banner to display on their campus.

2021-22 Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools and Celebration Schedule

August 10, 10 a.m. Henderson-Ward Steward Elementary, Starkville-Oktibbeha School District August 10, Noon Franklin Academy, Columbus Municipal School District August 11, 9 a.m. East Tate Elementary School, Tate County School District August 11, 11:30 a.m. Falkner Elementary School, North Tippah School District August 17, 10 a.m. Poplarville Lower Elementary School, Poplarville School District August 17, 1:30 p.m. Magnolia Park Elementary School, Ocean Springs School District August 20, 1:30 p.m. Purvis Lower Elementary School, Lamar County School District

All Mississippi schools were invited to apply for the science of reading recognition for program’s inaugural year. Additional schools will have an annual opportunity to apply for the science of reading status.

“Mississippi has become a national leader in literacy because our children have made more progress in reading in recent years than any other state,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Mississippi educators have committed themselves to providing instruction aligned to the science of reading so students can build the literacy skills they need to succeed throughout their education.”