Top Edge Components, LLC establishing operations in Anderson County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Top Edge Components, LLC, a subsidiary of Yoder’s, today announced plans to establish operations in Anderson County. The $2.9 million investment will create 25 new jobs.

Located at 7027 Highway 24 in Townville, Top Edge Components, LLC’s new 22,500-square-foot facility will provide floor and roof wooden trusses, along with other engineered materials, for commercial, residential and agricultural purposes.

The new facility is expected to be operational by January 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Top Edge Components, LLC team should visit Yoder’s website.

QUOTES

“Yoder’s has become synonymous with quality building materials and home supplies throughout northwestern South Carolina, and Top Edge Components, LLC will follow that same family tradition. Top Edge Components, LLC is driven by a commitment not only to provide quality products and exceptional service, but to do so within an environment of trust, ensuring a lasting relationship with customers. Top Edge Components, LLC is grateful for the opportunity to impact our local community. Our companies are built on Christian values and we hope to make a difference for God’s kingdom.” -Yoder’s Owner and President Harley Yoder

“Top Edge Components, LLC’s decision to invest in Anderson County is a testament to the pro-business environment that we’ve cultivated in every corner of our state. I look forward to watching them grow in the community for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

"Our state's manufacturing sector continues to create jobs for South Carolinians. And, when companies like Top Edge Components, LLC invest within our borders, it's further testament of our pro-business climate. We look forward to seeing Top Edge Components, LLC grow in Anderson County." -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I am excited to welcome Top Edge Components, LLC to Anderson County and Anderson County Council District Four. It is always great to see businesses come to our rural areas, and I really cannot overstate how important these businesses are to the viability of these small communities. We look forward to them being in our community for many years to come.” -Anderson County Councilman Brett Sanders