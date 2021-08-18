Two Preserved New Jersey Farms Going up for Auction
Farms in Hunterdon and Monmouth Counties to be sold in September
Both of these agricultural properties are fine examples of why New Jersey is called the Garden State.”CLINTON, NJ, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the upcoming September Auctions for two preserved farms. The former homestead of George V. Forman, a 100+/- acre preserved farm located in Alexandria Township, Hunterdon County, will be sold in an online only Auction concluding Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00AM. The “McCarron Farm”, 43+/- preserved acres in Marlboro Township, Monmouth County will be sold by order of the Township of Marlboro in an online only Auction concluding Tuesday September 14, 2021 at 11:00AM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
— Bob Dann, EVP of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
The Alexandria Township farm on Little York Mount Pleasant Road (also known as CR-519) is 100+/- acres of preserved farmland with a turn-of-the-century country home, ready for restoration. Alternatively, the house can be demolished and a new home may be constructed. The property includes an equipment barn with second floor storage and ample road frontage along Everittstown Road and CR-519. Formerly the George V. Forman Homestead, this farm is situated within the picturesque rolling Hunterdon County hillside.
Property Previews for the Alexandria Township farm are scheduled from 12 noon to 2:00PM on Saturday, August 28th. The online only Auction will conclude on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00AM.
The Township owned “McCarron Farm” was preserved by Marlboro Township and the New Jersey State Agricultural Development Committee. This farm provides privacy, acreage for crops or livestock, and close proximity to the New Jersey Beaches. The new buyer will be able to build their dream country estate on the 43+/- acre preserved farm or renovate the existing home built circa 1910. Marlboro Township offers residents a suburban country feel with easy access to nearby fine dining, shopping, New York City, and the beach.
Property Previews for the Marlboro Township farm are scheduled from 12 noon to 2:00PM on Wednesday, August 18th and Sunday, August 29th. The online only Auction will conclude on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:00AM.
“Bring your horses or your crops.” said Bob Dann, Executive Vice President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Both of these agricultural properties are fine examples of why New Jersey is called the Garden State.”
To receive a Property Information Package with additional property details and online bidding instructions, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
